Border reopens after second night of protests

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The San Ysidro Port of Entry was back open Sunday night after being shut down for the second night in a row due to protests.

California Highway Patrol closed the 5 freeway to southbound traffic around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone trying to drive into Mexico from the U.S. had to go through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

This comes after the second straight night of protests over the 20 percent hike in gas prices in Mexico.

CHP reopened the San Ysidro Port to traffic around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Recent gas hikes have fueled angry protests across Mexico.

UPDATE: SB I-5 and SB I-805 at SR-905 reopened to traffic. San Ysidro Port of Entry has reopened to traffic.

. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 9, 2017

