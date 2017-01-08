Bank in Midway grocery store robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman who held up a bank in a Midway grocery store this afternoon got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The suspect, who was described as a white man wearing black sunglasses, a hoodie and khaki shorts, robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Vons supermarket in the 3600 block of Midway Drive at about 1:30 p.m., according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

"The suspect walked up to the counter, presented a gun, made a demand and was last seen leaving out of the Vons store on foot," Delimitros said. "He was further described as having a tattoo on his neck."