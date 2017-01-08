Bank in Midway grocery store robbed at gunpoint - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bank in Midway grocery store robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman who held up a bank in a Midway grocery store this afternoon got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. 

The suspect, who was described as a white man wearing black sunglasses, a hoodie and khaki shorts, robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Vons supermarket in the 3600 block of Midway Drive at about 1:30 p.m., according to Officer Dino Delimitros. 

"The suspect walked up to the counter, presented a gun, made a demand and was last seen leaving out of the Vons store on foot," Delimitros said. "He was further described as having a tattoo on his neck."

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.