EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Bell Says Her Kids Hate When She Sings Along - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Bell Says Her Kids Hate When She Sings Along to 'Frozen': 'They Have Me Zip It'

Updated: Jan 8, 2017 7:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.