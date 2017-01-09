Chrissy Teigen Reviews the Golden Globes: Hates John Legend's Da - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chrissy Teigen Reviews the Golden Globes: Hates John Legend's Dancing, Loves 'Lion' Star Sunny Pawar

Updated: Jan 8, 2017 9:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.