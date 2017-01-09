EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux Reveals Where Jennifer Aniston Was During Golden Globes

The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker died this week after a "tragic accident" on set of the AMC show. He was 33.
Members of the Bey hive aren't the only ones freaking out over Beyonce's stunning first photo of her and JAY-Z's 1-month-old twins, Sir Carter and Rumi.
Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, are loving their lives together! The couple hit up the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday night after Phelps gave his wife a sweet shout out at the ESPYs earlier this week. MORE: 2017 Kids Choice Sports Awards: The Complete Winners List The 32-y...
Don't give Gabrielle Union credit for her husband Dwyane Wade's recent fashion frenzy! "I've never dressed him," the 44-year-old actress told ET's Kevin Frazier. "He's always had a stylist… If I dressed him, he'd be naked, and then I'd be like, 'Ooh, done!' 'Cause that's how I think he looks ...
Girls Trip star Kofi Siriboe may be ready to be America's next sex symbol, but he's not ready to face Will Smith just yet. The up-and-coming actor shared some very intimate scenes in the new comedy with Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and managed to avoid the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star throug...
Nick Cannon is having trouble moving on. The 36-year-old musician and TV personality spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday night and admitted he wasn't exactly ready for love after his split from Mariah Carey. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Talks Planning...
The twins are here! Beyonce took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the first photo of her twins with husband JAY-Z, confirming that their names are Sir and Rumi Carter.