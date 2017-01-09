Hed: Major Arrests Made in Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Case: Reports

Don't give Gabrielle Union credit for her husband Dwyane Wade's recent fashion frenzy! "I've never dressed him," the 44-year-old actress told ET's Kevin Frazier. "He's always had a stylist… If I dressed him, he'd be naked, and then I'd be like, 'Ooh, done!' 'Cause that's how I think he looks ...

