Double stabbing in Clairemont, 1 victim dies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Homicide detectives were at a double stabbing Monday morning, where a woman was found dead in a Clairemont Mesa apartment complex. Police said another victim stumbled through an alley and collapsed about three minutes away.

Police say the 26-year-old man was stabbed in an alley at the 3200 block of Ashford Street.

Before police arrived, David Alvarado said he saw the man through his apartment window, came to the alley and talked to the man to keep him awake as he called 911.

"He just dropped and was losing a lot of blood," Alvarado explained. "He had blood all over his arms and stomach. It was crazy."

Officers began life-saving measures after 9:30 p.m. Sunday night after the man suffered critical stab wounds. He was then rushed to the hospital.

Police found a second victim - a 22-year-old woman - with fatal stab wounds in a nearby apartment.

Homicide detectives are on the hunt for the possible attacker, described as an adult black male in a Hyundai driving northbound. They're interviewing any witnesses and neighbors but have yet to release a motive.

Evidence technicians were on the scene taking photos and gathering clues on Monday.

Detectives have not released the identities of the victims as they are still notifying family members.