The "Lucky 13" have overcome huge health concerns, training for Carlsbad Marathon

A young parolee and a teenage female cohort were jailed Thursday on suspicion of killing a mutual acquaintance whose body turned up this week on a rural roadside near Vista Valley Country Club.
It’s a busy week for San Diego with the start of Pride and Comic-Con approaching, but one state assembly member is staying hard at work to make sure civic issues don’t slip to the background.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego has gone full circle, reopening its original facility near Rady Children’s Hospital.
A military flare washes up in Imperial Beach. Lifeguards discovered the device Friday morning at Descanso Avenue and Seacoast Drive, just down the street from the "Sun and Sea Festival."
On Zoo Day the animals usually come to us, but Friday we went to them. News 8's Ashley Jacobs is at the San Diego Zoo with a pig, a wolf, and a cheetah-dog team!
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Friday in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Pacific Beach, San Diego Police confirm. The accident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Mission Boulevard and Hornblend Street
The word "junk" may be in the title, but don't be fooled. This weekend marks the return of San Diego's most popular 'Junk in the Trunk' Vintage Market.
San Diego Pride Parade and Festival brings roughly 200,000 participants and spectators and an economic impact of more than $11 million. Who better to talk to for an inside look at putting the whole thing together than the event’s operations director, Fernando Lopez.