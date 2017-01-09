The "Lucky 13" have overcome huge health concerns, training for - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The "Lucky 13" have overcome huge health concerns, training for Carlsbad Marathon

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The Carlsbad Marathon returns for another year - and so does a lucky group of individuals. 

A group called "The Lucky 13" and have all overcome serious health concerns and are training to take part in the marathon on Sunday, Jan. 15. 

In the videos above, CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs visits the group in Carlsbad as they work out and prepare for the marathon.  

