EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Graham Wants to Be a Bond Girl -- Under One Condition

The Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano is one of three women nominated for Outstanding Director for a Drama Series at the 69th Primetime Emmys. The other two are Kate Dennis, also recognized for The Handmaid's Tale, and Lesli Linka Glatter for Homeland.

The Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano is one of three women nominated for Outstanding Director for a Drama Series at the 69th Primetime Emmys. The other two are Kate Dennis, also recognized for The Handmaid's Tale, and Lesli Linka Glatter for Homeland.