Tree falls on minivan killing driver in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - An 84-year-old motorist was killed today when a large roadside tree toppled onto his minivan as he was driving on a rural North County road.

The roughly 80-foot-tall oak crashed down on the northbound 2007 Toyota Siena in the 2200 block of Willow Glen Road in Fallbrook shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nate Ghaley was home at the time the tree crashed onto the minivan.

"I ran outside and called 911 and looked inside the car to see if he was responsive," he said.

The driver, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

It was unclear if the tree fell due to weather conditions or for some other reason, Bettencourt said. Crews had to use chainsaws to cut it apart so it could be removed from the crumpled vehicle.

"I looked in the back to see if there were any kids. There was nothing. There was no way I could get his body out. It was a big giant tree smashed on top," said Ghaley.

"There was nothing he could do. There was no type of evasive action that he could take. This roadway is a very small roadway in both directions. There is not a lot of angle for movement. I'm not sure the gentleman even knew what hit him," said Officer Bettencourt.



So sad. #CHP officers say "freak accident" killed a man when this old oak fell on his van as he headed NB on Willow Glen in Fallbrook @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/VPkJY8FChm — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyCBS8) January 9, 2017