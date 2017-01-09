Man convicted of sexual assault in La Jolla sentenced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who randomly targeted a woman as she walked to her car at night on a La Jolla street was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting her.

Marco Villasenor, 25, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner said Villasenor attacked the victim "out of the blue" as she walked alone in the 7700 block of Exchange Place about 9 p.m. last March 2.

The prosecutor called the attack "vicious, callous and violent."

"It's every woman's worst nightmare," Taschner told Judge Louis Hanoian.

The defendant re-victimized the 25-year-old woman by testifying that she welcomed and encouraged the violent encounter, Taschner said.

Hanoian sentenced Villasenor to the maximum term under the law, calling him a "danger to society" and saying he'd "never heard a more preposterous story" than the defendant's explanation of what happened that night.

The victim, identified as Jane Doe, said the attack "has completely changed my life and who I am." She said Villasenor was without remorse and carried out the assault with such precision that it felt like he had practiced doing it before.

Defense attorney Robert Bernstein told the judge that Villasenor maintains his innocence and felt the jury got it wrong. He was convicted of a felony charge of sexual penetration by force and a misdemeanor count of resisting officers.

The victim testified during the trial that Villasenor made her cheat on her boyfriend by forcing her to have sexual relations with another man.

"I would never do anything like that," she testified. "It's not normally how I like to make love."

The woman testified she was feeling frantic and terrified and kept checking behind her as she walked to her car that night. She said her attacker assaulted her and jabbed his fingers into her genital area with such force that it lifted her off the ground.

After the assault, the victim said she asked a police officer, "Why do there have to be such terrible people in the world?"

The assailant fled after the victim fought back and screamed, according to San Diego police Lt. Paul Phillips. The woman made a 911 call to report the crime, and officers took Villasenor into custody a short time later on nearby Fay Avenue.