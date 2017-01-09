Cat survives being stuck in garage door

If this cat had 9 lives on December 29, then it is safe to say that at least one of them was used up after getting stuck in a garage door. Pictures posted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Facebook have gone viral showing Bella sticking out of the top of the garage door.

The homeowner told the deputy the he thought Bella must have been sleeping on the garage door and he did not notice when he left. The deputy worked with neighbors to remove some of the molding around the door to free the cat. Both the homeowner and deputy checked Bella out for injuries but she appeared to come away unscathed.