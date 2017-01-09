Over 50 goats rescued from Jamul property

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fifty-two goats were seized and taken to the County's animal care facility in Bonita after being rescued on Monday from a property in Jamul.

Some of the goats are pregnant and one gave birth during the trip. Some had overgrown hooves that needed to be trimmed and what appeared to be upper respiratory infections.

When the officers arrived, they found nine dead goats. The investigation is still underway, but officers suspect the animals starved to death. The officers found dozens more goats that were thin or severely underweight.

One of the goats was found lying down at the property unable to get up and may not survive.

Animal control officers went to the property after receiving reports of several dead goats.

Officers said the owner could face criminal charges.