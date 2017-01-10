SoCal Residents: You can visit Disneyland for less than $50 a day

This Nov. 20, 2009 photo shows Sleeping Beauty's Castle in winter dress with the iconic "Partners" statue featuring images of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the foreground, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The happiest place on Earth is about to get a whole lot happier - if you are a Southern California resident.

For a limited time, residents of Southern California can enjoy a three-day ticket with admission to 1-Park Per Day and Magic Morning Early Access for just $149!

That's less than $50 per day - and it gets better.

A three-day Park Hopper ticket with Magic Morning will cost you $189, about $63 per day.

That's less than what a regular day at the park would cost you any other day.

Valid most days January 9 through May 25, 2017.

The offer excludes the following blockout dates: April 9 through April 23, 2017.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns daily from March 10 through April 16! https://t.co/c9C4CysrEA pic.twitter.com/10ZyCOqdTq — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) January 9, 2017

The offer is only valid for residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999.

You will need proof of residency for purchase and admission.

Remember each day of use constitutes one full day of use and tickets expire May 25, 2017.

The special offer for Southern California residents comes at the same time as Disney's announcement that the Main Street Electrical Parade returns to the park for a limited time beginning January 20. It will run through June 18, 2017.

You can purchase your tickets online!