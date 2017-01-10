Woman has message for thieves who broke into her Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - A Lemon Grove woman whose home was broken into Sunday is fighting back with surveillance video hoping the public will be able to help catch the thieves.

On Monday, Deloise Twyman had a clear message for the thieves: "You better always be looking over your shoulder 'cause I might be there."

Twyman's camera footage shows the suspects casing her home for about two hours - waiting. The pair struck on Sunday morning after Twyman left for church.

When she returned from church, Twyman discovered her surveillance hub had been pulled from her linen closet.

"I thought 'oh my God, what happened here?' What makes you think you have the right to be in my home when I am not here," she said.

As she walked to her bedroom she saw the hole that had been knocked through her closet door. Inside was a safe and a stash of jewelry.

The thieves had taken the jewelry but the safe remained untouched. They also stole her cell phone which was filled with pictures of her late son, Larry.

Larry had cerebral palsy and passed away two-months ago.

"All of his pictures are on that phone. They got that too and that is the hard part about this," she said.

Twyman reached out to her neighbor - whose camera had captured the suspects hanging around the house for about two hours before leaving with a bag.

Now, she is determined to find the crooks, or at least retrieve her phone that is filled with memories of her son.

"You can bet I am going to find you. I will find you if takes the rest of my days. I am going to find you. You don't know who you are messing with this time," Twyman said in a message to the thieves.

Angry, violated, hurt and in tears, Twyman hopes whoever has that phone will not erase her pictures. "Please don't," she said.

Sheriff's investigators said they have received recent reports of home burglaries in the Lemon Grove area around Ildica and State Route-125.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Sheriff's Lemon Grove station at: 619-337-2000.