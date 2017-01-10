Climate Change: San Diego rally in opposition to Trump's cabinet nominees

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Monday night more than 100 San Diegans stood together in opposition to the president-elect's climate-change denying cabinet picks.

The demonstration that took place in downtown was one of dozens held across the country in what organizers called a "Day Against Denial," - referring to the denial of climate change.

San Diego demonstrators called on California's U.S. Senators Dianne Feinsten and Kamala Harris to reject Trump's nominees.

"These radical nominees have a history of promoting the interests of fossil fuel companies instead of standing with our communities and climate," said Anne Marie Tipton.

Demonstrators said they are hopeful their organized nationwide protests will make a difference.

The Senate confirmation hearings begin Tuesday morning starting with Trump's pick for Attorney General - Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson will have his turn.

Political analyst said it is likely Trump's picks will pass - considering Republicans hold a 52- seat majority in the Senate.

