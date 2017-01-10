Climate Change: San Diego rally in opposition to Trump's cabinet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Climate Change: San Diego rally in opposition to Trump's cabinet nominees

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Monday night more than 100 San Diegans stood together in opposition to the president-elect's climate-change denying cabinet picks.

The demonstration that took place in downtown was one of dozens held across the country in what organizers called a "Day Against Denial," - referring to the denial of climate change.

San Diego demonstrators called on California's U.S. Senators Dianne Feinsten and Kamala Harris to reject Trump's nominees.

"These radical nominees have a history of promoting the interests of fossil fuel companies instead of standing with our communities and climate," said Anne Marie Tipton. 

Demonstrators said they are hopeful their organized nationwide protests will make a difference.

The Senate confirmation hearings begin Tuesday morning starting with Trump's pick for Attorney General - Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson will have his turn.

Political analyst said it is likely Trump's picks will pass - considering Republicans hold a 52- seat majority in the Senate.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Campaign 2016 - News, opinion and analysis of the U.S. electionMore>>

  • Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Monday, January 23 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-01-23 16:52:34 GMT

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

  • LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    Saturday, January 21 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-01-21 20:51:43 GMT

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

  • Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Friday, January 20 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-01-21 04:13:09 GMT

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.