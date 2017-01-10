Christina Milian Exposes Bare Chest, Spanx in Sheer Dress at 'Live By Night' Premiere

Venus Williams still looks up to her sister, Serena Williams.
Ryan Lochte's criminal case in Brazil has been dismissed.
Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are couple goals!
The America's Got Talent judge is at it again!
Nev Schulman is hearing wedding bells!
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme, are too cute!
Disney princesses unite!
Nelsan Ellis' funeral service has been scheduled.
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz's friendship is stronger than ever.
?Twenty? years later, Kate Winslet is still? on top of the world!