Watch Suspect Taunt Police During Intense Stop-And-Go Pursuit Af - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Watch Suspect Taunt Police During Intense Stop-And-Go Pursuit After Allegedly Shooting Sister-In-Law

Updated: Jan 10, 2017 6:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.