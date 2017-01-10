CVPD search for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday in Chula Vista.



Several people called 911 shortly before 1:30 a.m. to report a man yelling for help in the vicinity of Orange and Connoley avenues. Officers sent to the location found the man suffering from "traumatic injuries to his head and extremities,'' Chula Vista police said.



The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated, police said in a statement.



Authorities said no one saw the crash and the make, model and color of the vehicle are unknown.



Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.