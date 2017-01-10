Overpass inspected after huge truck fire on I-805 in National City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A lost mattress is being blamed for causing a big rig to go up in flames on Tuesday.

A truck fire started around 2 p.m. and forced the closure of three lanes and an on-ramp on southbound Interstate 805, in National City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire officials say the semi truck was following another vehicle which was carrying the mattress when it suddenly flew off.

The mattress then got lodged under the wheels of the semi and caught fire.

The truck driver immediately stopped and bailed out, but the flames quickly spread, destroying the semi and its cargo.

The truck was also carrying about 50 gallons of diesel fuel in two storage tanks, which spilled onto the interstate. Some of the diesel burned off during the fire while the rest ran onto the ground.

Fire fighters and Hazmat crews worked to extinguish the fire while traffic was backed up for miles.

Caltrans completed an inspection of a nearby bridge as a precaution after the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sig Alert reported the far right lane was still blocked but all other lanes had been opened. The on-ramp to the southbound I-805 freeway was still closed at Plaza Blvd in National City. Traffic on the I-805 south is backed up to Miramar Road and La Jolla Village Drive.

Visit the CBS 8 Traffic page for current conditions.



Update: Three of the five lanes on SB I-805 at Plaza Blvd have reopened. The SB Plaza Blvd on-ramp remains closed. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 11, 2017