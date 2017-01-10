Husband of murdered woman has alarming history

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — The body of 49-year-old Melissa Whitby was found Saturday on a back-country pathway in Jamul. Her husband reported her missing on Dec. 31.

Now questions are being raised about his past.

Winnie Perry Whitby told CBS 8 News off camera that he is cooperating with police and that the last time he saw his wife alive was on Dec. 29. He said he not interested in speaking publicly because he's been through this "circus" before.

24 years ago Winnie Whitby was accused in a double murder. He was charged in the 1993 murders of his then-fiancé's two brothers – accused of shooting them in the back of a car. He was tried and acquitted in that case.



The county Medical Examiner's Officer determined that Melissa Whitby's cause of death was upper-body trauma inflicted by another person, sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. Officials withheld details on the nature of the fatal wounds.



No suspects in the case have been publicly identified.