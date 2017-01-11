Two juveniles arrested in Lemon Grove burglary case

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a burglary at a home in Lemon Grove.

The two suspects were seen on home surveillance cameras casing and then breaking into Delois Twyman's house Sunday Morning.

Her jewelry and cellphone - filled with pictures of her late son - were stolen.

A viewer who saw CBS News 8's story Monday night called in a tip to Sherriff's Deputies who made the arrest Tuesday.

The two suspects are being held in juvenile hall.

Deputies have recovered one item, but are still looking for Twayman's phone.

Twayman tells CBS News 8, "All of his pictures are on that phone. They got that too and that is the hard part about this."

