SDPD needs help finding missing teen

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A surveillance image of a missing 16-year-old Del Cerro boy who suffers from Asperger's syndrome was circulated Wednesday in an effort to locate him.



Crispin Dowell failed to return home after visiting Chase bank branches in Santee and La Mesa on Monday morning, according to San Diego police. He was last seen at a trolley stop in Santee.



The photo shows Crispin at a trolley station in La Mesa before he went missing, but authorities said he may still be wearing the same clothing -- a blue hooded jacket, a hat and white or silver Nike shoes.



Crispin is white, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, with short blond hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was unshaven, was wearing prescription glasses with black frames and was carrying a red backpack.



Anyone who spots a youth matching Crispin's description was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000.

***Missing Person***Please help us find Crispin Dowell. If seen, call SDPD immediately at 619-531-2000. pic.twitter.com/OLiuv54uJE — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) January 11, 2017