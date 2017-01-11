Lena Dunham Flashes Lots More Leg for 'Nylon,' Vows Never to Do - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lena Dunham Flashes Lots More Leg for 'Nylon,' Vows Never to Do Another Show About '4 White Girls'

Updated: Jan 11, 2017 10:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.