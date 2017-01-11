SDSU welcomes South Campus Plaza

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego State students have a new place to call home this semester.

The school's brand new residence halls are set to open next week, after more than two years in the making.

550 students will move into new rooms on Sunday. They left their old rooms in Tenoshka Hall before the holidays and will be returning to the new South Campus Plaza buildings.



The new North Hall and South Hall buildings make up South Campus Plaza, which has been in the works since 2014.

The $143-million dollar project comes with upgrades for students used to traditional dorm life including a pool table, comfortable patio, laundry room and kitchen.

This new plaza includes street-level retail development to serve both students and the surrounding community. Trader Joe's, Which Wich, Verizon and several others are already committed to opening in about six months.

Living in the new plaza comes with a cost - the average freshman spends about $13,000 - $17,000 a year on room and board.

Community members are also encouraged to use the retail stores and there will be 300 parking spaces in an attached parking structure.

