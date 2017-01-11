Man arrested on suspicion of groping child in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8/CNS) — A 41-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl at a laundromat located at 117 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos on Jan. 5 and of carrying out two similar assaults at the same business last summer.



The most recent victim was able to take a picture of her alleged attacker's license plate as he fled the laundromat on South Rancho Santa Fe Road near Descanso Avenue following the attack Thursday, sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Deese said.

Deputies tracked the vehicle to a residence in the 1600 block of Curry Comb Drive and arrested Salvador Guillen Alcaraz. He was subsequently booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual battery and other annoying/molesting a child, according to reports.



While behind bars, investigators were able to tie him to two similar incidents at the same location in June and August and additional charges against him were added, according to the sergeant.



Deese said deputies were continuing their investigation. Anyone with additional information or with knowledge of other related incidents was asked to call the sheriff's department's Child Abuse Unit at (858) 974-2310.

