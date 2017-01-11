Lilah, Braden, George and Sofie's success story - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lilah, Braden, George and Sofie's success story

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The start of the new year brings many new beginnings, and for a local family of six, it marks a big milestone.
     
2017 will be the first full calendar year they share as an official family. The adoptions of three of their children were finalized in April of last year.  
     
But as our Marcella Lee shows us in our Adopt 8 success story, this family has already experienced a lifetime of love.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.