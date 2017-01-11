Lilah, Braden, George and Sofie's success story

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The start of the new year brings many new beginnings, and for a local family of six, it marks a big milestone.



2017 will be the first full calendar year they share as an official family. The adoptions of three of their children were finalized in April of last year.



But as our Marcella Lee shows us in our Adopt 8 success story, this family has already experienced a lifetime of love.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.