Cara Delevingne Fights Back Against Twitter Troll Who Told Her t - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cara Delevingne Fights Back Against Twitter Troll Who Told Her to Get a 'Real Job'

Updated: Jan 11, 2017 2:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.