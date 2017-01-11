Police shut down illegal marijuana dispensary in Paradise Hills

San Diego (CBS 8/CNS) — Police raided and shut down an allegedly illegal Paradise Hills-area marijuana dispensary on Wednesday.



Narcotics-enforcement officers served a search warrant at the business in the 2300 block of Reo Drive about 7 a.m., SDPD Lt. Matt Novak said.

During the operation, officers seized about 25 pounds of harvested cannabis, various edible products containing the drug and undisclosed quantities of concentrated marijuana. They also confiscated roughly $7,000 in cash, a handgun and business records, the lieutenant said.



Two employees, who were not immediately identified, were detained and are expected to be charged with unlawfully selling marijuana and running an illegal commercial enterprise, according to Novak.



"This investigation is ongoing, and further charges against other individuals associated with the business may be sought,'' Novak said.

The SDPD Narcotics Unit, in partnership with the City Attorney’s office, are in the process of investigating all illegal marijuana dispensaries operating within the City of San Diego, according to the SDPD.