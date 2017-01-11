Mortimer: Young Chihuahua mix with big personality - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mortimer: Young Chihuahua mix with big personality

Posted: Updated:

Name: Mortimer 
Age: 1 years old 
Gender: Neutered male 
Breed: Chihuahua mix 
ID #: 233192 
Adoption Fee: $95 

Mortimer, a 1-year-old Chihuahua, is looking for a new best friend. This little guy is pure spunk and can’t wait to share his big personality with a loving family. He’s great on leash, loves exploring and adores spending quality time with his humans. Toddlers can be a little scary for him, so we think he’d prefer a home with older, respectful children or adults, and most importantly, a family who will love him endlessly and provide plenty of training and play time to keep a young boy like him happy!   

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam! 

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA 
5500 Gaines Street 
San Diego, CA 92110 
(619) 299-7012 
 
Adoptions 
Monday - Friday 
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
 
Saturday - Sunday 
11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.