Mortimer: Young Chihuahua mix with big personality

Name: Mortimer

Age: 1 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Chihuahua mix

ID #: 233192

Adoption Fee: $95

Mortimer, a 1-year-old Chihuahua, is looking for a new best friend. This little guy is pure spunk and can’t wait to share his big personality with a loving family. He’s great on leash, loves exploring and adores spending quality time with his humans. Toddlers can be a little scary for him, so we think he’d prefer a home with older, respectful children or adults, and most importantly, a family who will love him endlessly and provide plenty of training and play time to keep a young boy like him happy!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.