Family of Jamul murder victim grieving loss of ‘friendly and affectionate’ nurse

JAMUL, Calif. (CBS 8) -- The family of a woman found murdered last weekend in Jamul has released more information about the 49-year-old nurse.

Melissa Whitby’s sister emailed CBS News 8 new photographs of the victim, whom the family said went by the first name "Lisa" and grew up in the Fresno area.

Whitby was one of five children in her family and worked at two local nursing homes helping the elderly.

She had been missing for about a week when her body was found Saturday by a hiker off Skyline Truck Trail.

The medical examiner said Whitby died of trauma to the upper body. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has sealed the autopsy results and will not reveal the nature of the trauma.

Detectives served as search warrant on the husband’s nearby home early Sunday, according to neighbors, but Perry Whitby, 47, has not been named a suspect in his wife’s murder.

Melissa Whitby’s white Toyota Corolla was recovered in Spring Valley, detectives said.

On Wednesday, the family emailed the following statement to CBS News 8: