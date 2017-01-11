Family of Jamul murder victim grieving loss of ‘friendly and affectionate’ nurse

A special reunion took place Sunday in a Rolando neighborhood. A bird and her baby were reunited after being apart for a couple of days. The baby was found on the ground alone and a homeowner stepped in to rescue it, but ran into a few obstacles. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the neighborhood with more.
Authorities closed eastbound state Route 52 at Santo Road for about a half-hour Sunday as firefighters battled a brush fire that erupted in Mission Trails Regional Park.
A local civil rights leader visited Sunday with a man whose arrest drew national attention when video showed a San Diego police dog biting him while he was handcuffed.
An alleged parole violator who may have stolen an assault rifle led deputies on a car chase for about an hour Sunday, which ended when deputies used spike strips to disable the his vehicle.
Police say a suspect came at them with a knife and barbell during an altercation in Hillcrest Sunday morning.
A Chula Vista man was killed as he lost control of his pickup truck just before midnight Saturday on the Route 15 Freeway in City Heights.
Potentially dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected again Saturday at San Diego County beaches.
Fire crews were able to stop two separate brush fires in Mountain View Saturday afternoon before they damaged nearby homes.
Nearly 280 LGBTQ organizations, schools, churches, businesses, government agencies and elected officials dressed in every color of the rainbow Saturday as they marched in the San Diego Pride Parade.