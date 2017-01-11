CHP officer hit by motorcycle on SR-52, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a California Highway Patrol officer with his motorcycle while riding on a Tierrasanta-area freeway connector and then speeding off.

The lawman was outside his cruiser investigating a collision on the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to eastbound state Route 52 about 3:15 p.m. when Christopher Ryan Warner of El Cajon approached on a motorcycle, traveling on the shoulder of the roadway, the CHP reported.

As the officer put up his hand to try to stop him, Warner allegedly accelerated and ran into him, then fled at high speed.

Other officers gave chase, tailing the motorcyclist for several miles. Near Mast Boulevard, Warner steered off the freeway, stopped and surrendered, according to the CHP.

Medics took the officer struck by the motorcycle to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries. His name was not released.

Warner was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon and reckless evasion of police.