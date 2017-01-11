The First Time James and Mark Wahlberg Met - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The First Time James and Mark Wahlberg Met

When James recalls the first time he met Mark Wahlberg, he learns Mark has a very soothing tactic to help him stay calm when he flies: Adele's music.

