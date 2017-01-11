Andrew Garfield Went Quiet For A Week Preparing For 'Silence'

The actor and his co-star Adam Driver didn't speak for a week while studying at a Jesuit retreat in preparation for his role in 'Silence.'
'The Ranch' star Ashton Kutcher has a theory that unbaked tweets already had their moment in the sun.
'Last Week Tonight' host John Oliver believes the son of the President's emails are definitely something, but questions if something means anything to anyone anymore.
No better voice could embody Trump's maniacal, power-hungry ranting than 'War for the Planet of the Apes' star Andy Serkis' famous character.
'I'm Dying Up Here' star Ari Graynor went to the big dance with a classmate who went on to become the Senator of Massachusetts.
'The Good Fight' star Justin Bartha made a massive mistake just days before filming the final Ferrari scene of 'National Treasure.'
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Michael Keaton couldn't use his given name on stage because it was taken by another famous movie star.
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet says he grew up on a farm with pigs. Stephen puts that claim to the test.