Korean War veteran laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A U.S. soldier missing in action for more than 65-years was laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans with full military honors Wednesday.

Army Major Jack Griffiths disappeared during a battle in North Korea in 1950. For decades, friends and family kept his memory alive while hoping to one day retrieve his remains.

Back in 2013, scientists exhumed a grave in Hawaii where unidentified remains from the Korean war had been buried.

Marked with the number X14411, they used DNA technology to finally give those remains a name - Jack Griffiths.

Surviving prisoners of war reported Griffiths had been killed, and while he was declared deceased, his original death certificate revealed there were no remains to prove it until now.

On Sunday, Griffiths body arrived at Lindbergh Field in a coffin draped with the American Flag.

Griffiths' family was on the tarmac as a military funeral honors team helped move the coffin from the plane.

They hugged as they watched over their loved one's coffin.

In 1954, the United Nations and Communist Forces returned the remains of those killed during the Korean war. Last year alone, DNA technology was able to help identify 166 of those people.

