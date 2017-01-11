EXCLUSIVE: Richard Dreyfuss on His 'Astonishing' New Show and How the Media 'Cheapened' Carrie Fisher's Legacy

Nothing to see here! Ryan Phillippe checked in with fans on Sunday from a hospital bed. MORE: Ryan Phillippe Praises JAY-Z's Honesty on '4:44' Album: 'As a Dad, We've All F**ked Up' The 42-year-old actor shared a photo of himself lying in the bed with a thumbs up, writing, "I'm going to be ok...
Let the tour begin! Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in tow. MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William Make a Glowing Appearance at Wimbledon: Pics! The adorable kiddos were spotted peeking out o...
Too blessed to be stressed! Momager Kris Jenner is living her best life these days. The 61-year-old has been vacationing on a yacht off the coast of France, and documenting it all. WATCH: Kris Jenner Is Living Her Best Life With Plenty of Diamonds and Bikinis on Luxurious Vacation in France: Pi...
Emily Blunt is ready to step into the sensible heels of Mary Poppins! The 34-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison on Saturday at the D23 Expo Day, where she debuted the first official footage of herself as the iconic nanny. MORE: Disney Announces 'Aladdin' Casting, Previews Live-Ac...
On the way to a full recovery! Kim Zolciak's son, Kash, is doing well after his "traumatic" dog bite in April. The 4-year-old visited his plastic surgeon over the weekend and his reality star mom couldn't help but share a positive update on her little boy's condition. WATCH: Kim Zolciak-Bier...
Aaron Carter is continuing to defend himself. The 29-year-old performer was arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, on Saturday night, and after releasing a statement and rebuffing his brother Nick Carter's comments of support, Aaron had some additional thoughts, which he expressed on Twitter. "...
Hot for the summer! Kylie Jenner turned up the heat in her new GQ Germany spread, posing in a revealing bikini that showed off lots of cleavage, underboob, and her toned tummy. WATCH: Kylie Jenner Says She Hopes the Person She's Dating 'Is Obsessed' With Her in New 'Life of Kylie' Trailer
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are opening up about their time together starring in Disney's upcoming adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's beloved children's fantasy, A Wrinkle in Time.