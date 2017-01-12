Current and former Chargers tweet after reports of team's move t - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Current and former Chargers tweet after reports of team's move to L.A.

By Paco Ramos, KFMB Interactive Editor
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - As reports surfaced Wednesday night that the Chargers will announce their departure from San Diego to Los Angeles, current and former Chargers players took to Twitter to express themselves. 

 

 

On Wednesday both the NFL and ESPN reported that Dean Spanos is expected to announce the Chargers relocation to L.A. as early as Thursday morning. 

Denzel Perryman later tweeted:

Spanos has not informed San Diego city leaders of his intent to move the team nor has he filed a formal relocation letter, according to the NFL. 

Former Charger running back Darren Sproles tweeted:

 Nick Hardwick chimed in as well:

The San Diego Padres released their own statement on the Chargers move to Los Angeles.

