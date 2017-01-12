Current and former Chargers tweet after reports of team's move to L.A.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - As reports surfaced Wednesday night that the Chargers will announce their departure from San Diego to Los Angeles, current and former Chargers players took to Twitter to express themselves.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Chargers leaving is TERRIBLE. Sad day for everyone who supported the chargers. City and people are amazing. SD will always be my home!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 12, 2017

My family and I will miss sd! Two of my kids were born here and a lot of memories were made. We loved our 4 years here! #thankyouSD — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 12, 2017

Dang. ? — Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) January 12, 2017

Thank you San Diego and Chargers fans for all of your support.... — Mike Windt (@MikeWindt_47) January 12, 2017

San Diego I'm sorry we tried our best — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 12, 2017

I'm gonna need an email or a text — Caraun Akinó Reid (@ChopReid) January 12, 2017

On Wednesday both the NFL and ESPN reported that Dean Spanos is expected to announce the Chargers relocation to L.A. as early as Thursday morning.

L.A. Chargers ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ??????



(Refer to emojis for any questions) — Chris Hairston (@C_Hairston75) January 12, 2017

Denzel Perryman later tweeted:

Listen my last tweet is not me running to LA, I love it here in SD, I love you guys, you guys keep us going and active on Sundays — Denzel perryman (@D_Perryman52) January 12, 2017

Spanos has not informed San Diego city leaders of his intent to move the team nor has he filed a formal relocation letter, according to the NFL.

Former Charger running back Darren Sproles tweeted:

The LA Chargers don't even sound right. Sad day for the city of San Diego. — Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) January 12, 2017

Nick Hardwick chimed in as well:

Heartbroken for San Diego and the #Chargers fans. San Diego will always be Americas finest city. — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester22) January 12, 2017

Haven't heard if it's fact or not, but if it is, I'm gonna miss you San Diego. #StayClassySD #AmericasFinestCity — Kyle Emanuel (@KyleEmanuel51) January 12, 2017

?? — Jahleel Addae (@Do_OrAddae37) January 12, 2017

??whoa — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) January 12, 2017

The San Diego Padres released their own statement on the Chargers move to Los Angeles.

Statement from the San Diego Padres: pic.twitter.com/et9bGT8CDt — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 12, 2017

