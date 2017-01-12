EXCLUSIVE: Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz Reveal What They're Going to Miss Most About 'Bones'

Star Trek: Discovery is headed to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and fans are going to get a new look at the exciting upcoming series!
Ben Affleck made his first red carpet appearance since news broke of his relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.
Flip or Flop: Atlanta, HGTV's latest installment of the home remodeling series, has been a long time coming for Anita and Ken Corsini, a married couple and co-founders of Red Barn Homes -- and they can't be more excited.
Nothing to see here! Ryan Phillippe checked in with fans on Sunday from a hospital bed. MORE: Ryan Phillippe Praises JAY-Z's Honesty on '4:44' Album: 'As a Dad, We've All F**ked Up' The 42-year-old actor shared a photo of himself lying in the bed with a thumbs up, writing, "I'm going to be ok...