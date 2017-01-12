Fans take to social media with reactions to Chargers move

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Fans took to social media with reactions Thursday morning as the Chargers rolled out a new logo and name on sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Fans were sounding off with strong words, memes and more.

The terms "San Diego Chargers" and "Los Angeles Chargers" started trending online since about 7:30 a.m Thursday morning.

Video has been shared of a former fan burning a Chargers flag in the Qualcomm parking lot.

Shortly after the video hit the internet, the Chargers closed the team store at Qualcomm for security concerns.

Less than an hour after announcing their move to LA, the team also started asking fans for money, in a new video released on the Chargers new Facebook page shortly after 8 a.m.

In it, the team declared their dedication to success in Los Angeles and asked fans to put down a refundable $100 dollars for season tickets.

San Diegans were quick to lash back, saying they will never travel to LA to see a game.

Fans were also quick to drop the team by clicking "unlike" and "unfollow" on social media.

Within minutes, the Chargers lost 100,000 followers on Twitter.

Criticism over the new logo grew as did negativity over the letter from Dean Spanos which had been released simultaneously on the new Chargers pages on social media.

Even the San Diego Padres went online to express disappointment in the decision to leave America's Finest City.

RELATED COVERAGE