Missing person at risk: Natalia Benito

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Natalia Benito was last seen Thursday at 2:30 a.m. at her residence on Corte Belleza, located in the Carmel Country Highlands area, according to police.

They say Benito made statements indicating she wanted to harm herself.

Benito is described as a white female, 5’8”, 150lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, but may have changed her clothing.

If you have any information concerning Natalia Benito please call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000. If you see her, call 911.