Vista home destroyed in fire

VISTA (CNS) - A fire destroyed a detached garage in Vista Thursday, but no one was injured.



A neighbor spotted flames in the two-car garage in the 1400 block of Montgomery Drive and called 911 around 9:30 a.m., according to Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol.



The home and a nearby recreational vehicle were briefly threatened by the blaze, but 22 firefighters from Vista, Carlsbad and San Marcos ultimately kept it from spreading.



Vander Pol said the fire was contained in about 10 minutes. An investigator was sent to determine the fire's cause, he said.