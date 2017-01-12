Khloe Kardashian Is In Love - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Khloe Kardashian Is In Love

Posted: Updated:

James notices Khloe Kardashian's glow and learns her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are using the L word.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Katy Perry

    Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Katy Perry

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:14:56 GMT

    James Corden wakes up Katy Perry and her dog Nugget to answer tough questions or eat nauseating foods like cow tongue and bird saliva.

     

    James Corden wakes up Katy Perry and her dog Nugget to answer tough questions or eat nauseating foods like cow tongue and bird saliva.

     

  • The R-Rated Rom Com That Must Be Made w/ Alison Brie, Seth Rogen & Will Arnett

    The R-Rated Rom Com That Must Be Made w/ Alison Brie, Seth Rogen & Will Arnett

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:17:53 GMT

    James welcomes his guests Alison Brie, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett, and immediately realizes the four of them would make for an amazing, raunchy romantic comedy.

     

    James welcomes his guests Alison Brie, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett, and immediately realizes the four of them would make for an amazing, raunchy romantic comedy.

     

  • Tituss Burgess and Fred Armisen Would Be Awful Getaway Drivers

    Tituss Burgess and Fred Armisen Would Be Awful Getaway Drivers

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:34:13 GMT

    After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.

     

    After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.