President Obama Surprises Joe Biden With the Medal of Freedom -- - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

President Obama Surprises Joe Biden With the Medal of Freedom -- Watch His Tear-Jerking Reaction!

Updated: Jan 12, 2017 4:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.