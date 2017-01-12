Shay Mitchell Reveals New 'Power Bob' -- See Her Fresh 'Do!

Out of this world! The stars came out for the Valerian premiere on Monday night, and they certainly didn't play it safe in the fashion department. WATCH: Rihanna Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Valerian' and Her Sexy Alien Character, Bubble
Peta Murgatroyd celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday, and to commemorate the special occasion, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared a heartwarming snapshot of her insanely cute son, Shai.
Less than a day after his Game of Thrones appearance caused a social media stir, Ed Sheeran's Twitter account has been disabled.
Aaron Carter is speaking out against speculation that he's addicted to drugs after being arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, on Saturday, on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have flat-out rejected rumors that they are dating, but that doesn't mean the paparazzi are going to leave them alone anytime soon.
Nearly every episode of America's Got Talent this season has included a magic act that is utterly mind-blowing, and with the show heading into the next round of competition the illusions are just going to get even crazier.