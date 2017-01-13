Woman found dead off a roadway in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8/CNS) - A homicide investigation is underway Friday after a woman was found dead on an embankment just off a roadway in an unincorporated area near Escondido.

Sheriff's deputies responded around 2 p.m. to a call of a dead woman near the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard, according to Lt. Dan Brislin of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Detail were on scene investigating the woman's death.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Brislin said.

Anyone with information about the woman's death was asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 and after hours at (858) 565-5200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.