Sheriff's return Lemon Grove woman's stolen phone with priceless photos

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - When a Lemon Grove woman had her home burglarized on Sunday, she turned to CBS News 8 with pictures and video - hoping to help identify and capture the thieves.

Thanks to a CBS News 8 viewer,San Diego County Sheriff's detectives arrested two teens on Tuesday and were able to return Deloise Twyman's phone to her on Thursday.

Deloise, who is known as Ms. D, had her phone and jewelry stolen after two juveniles broke into her Lemon Grove home Sunday morning while she was at church.

Ms. D's phone has sentimental value because it stored pictures of her late son, Larry - who passed away in November. Larry had suffered from cerebral palsy.

While sheriff's detectives investigated the case, a viewer who saw CBS News 8's report identified the teen suspects.

The teen suspects were sent to juvenile hall and have been charged with burglary.

"We don't always get property back to our victims, so when we do it's great to be able to return it to them, and make them whole again," said Lt. Christopher May, San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

For Ms. D, it was a blessing to retrieve her phone.

She hugged detectives and thanked them. "Thank you, thank you. You guys have done a wonderful job. Beautiful job. Thank you," she said.

Ms. D said she took her phone to the cell phone store and was told once they replace the screen they will work to retrieve the pictures of her late son.

RELATED