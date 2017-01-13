Bella Hadid Flashes Major Side Boob After Her Ex The Weeknd Is Spotted With Selena Gomez

Taking a moment to remember. Kate Middleton and Prince William had a somber start to the second day of their Royal Tour of Poland and Germany on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Stutthof concentration camp, which was the first Nazi camp set up in Poland.
It's difficult to get through the trailer for Stronger -- the real-life story of Jeff Bauman, who became a double amputee following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing -- without being brought to tears. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Bauman on screen and the movie's poster, debuting on ET, shows him mid-phys...