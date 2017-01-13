The world's best Supercross returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS) - They zip and zoom around dirt tracks and put their bodies under a lot of stress!

Monster Energy Supercross returns to Petco Park on Saturday, January 14.

The race features the reigning Supercross Champion, Ryan Dungey and Pro Motocross Champion, Ken Roczen.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you behind the scenes at Petco Park to show you how they prep.