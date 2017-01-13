Jessica Biel Opens Up About Early Relationship With Justin Timbe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jessica Biel Opens Up About Early Relationship With Justin Timberlake: 'We Didn't Kiss for a Very Long Time'

Updated: Jan 13, 2017 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.