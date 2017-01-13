Chris Harrison Says He Had a 'Come to Jesus' Meeting With Nick V - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chris Harrison Says He Had a 'Come to Jesus' Meeting With Nick Viall, Spills 'Bachelor' Details -- Watch!

Updated: Jan 13, 2017 12:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.